Deadly crash shuts down traffic at South Tacoma Way on Monday

At least one person is dead following a crash along a busy Tacoma roadway on Monday. Authorities announced hours of traffic closures to investigate the scene.

Just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Tacoma Police Department said there was a deadly two-car crash at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and South 66th Street.

Officers blocked all directions of traffic on the stretch of road at 6600 S Tacoma Way and said they would be shut down for several hours, impacting the evening rush hour in the area.

Deadly crash in Tacoma on Dec. 29, 2025

Drivers were asked to take alternative routes as investigators worked to document and clear the scene on Monday afternoon.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.