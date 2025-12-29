Running game rounding into form for Seattle Seahawks as they pursue No. 1 seed

article

The Brief An Achilles heel most of the season, the rushing attack of the Seattle Seahawks has been on the upswing in recent weeks. Zach Charbonnet ran for a season-high 110 yards and the Seahawks collectively rushed for 163 yards on 35 carries Sunday. WR Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and WR Cody White (groin) were each injured in the first half of Sunday’s game and did not return.



For everything that's gone right for the Seattle Seahawks during a season in which they've become one of the NFL's top teams, their rushing attack has been an Achilles’ heel much of the year.

That has started to change over the last two games, both of them victories, including Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers that inched Seattle closer to clinching the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs. Seattle can secure the NFC West title and the No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the San Francisco 49ers next Saturday.

Zach Charbonnet ran for a season-high 110 yards and the Seahawks collectively rushed for 163 yards on 35 carries Sunday.

"It was probably Zach’s best game as a Seahawk I would imagine," said coach Mike Macdonald. "Definitely in the last two years."

His assessment could also be extended to the Seahawks’ rushing performance as a team.

It was Seattle’s third-most rushing yards in a game this season, which came on the heels of a standout performance on the ground in the Seahawks’ previous game. In a thrilling 38-37 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks totaled 171 yards rushing.

Considering how pass-happy the Seahawks have been, and reliant on the NFL’s leading receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it’s a welcome development on quarterback Sam Darnold’s end. Same goes for Macdonald, especially considering Seattle's season finale against the 49ers is so critical.

"It’s right where we want to be at this point," Macdonald said. "We have to keep going. San Francisco has a good run defense. Go put a great plan together, and let’s rock and roll."

What’s working

Smith-Njigba continues to prove that even as defenses hone in on him, he is completely capable of remaining a factor in games. Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in yards receiving, caught nine passes for 72 yards on Sunday.

Even so, Smith-Njigba conceded he faced his fair share of challenges going up against the likes of cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson.

"It was a good battle," Smith-Njigba said. "Two respected corners — great defense. They fly around on the ball. It was a battle today. They had some good plays, we had some good plays, it was fun."

What needs help

Darnold and the Seahawks continue to have challenges when turning to their secondary receiving options. Aside from Smith-Njigba and tight end AJ Barner, who had three receptions for 43 yards, no Seahawks player had more than 12 receiving yards Sunday.

Wideout Cooper Kupp was limited to a season-low six yards on one catch. He and Rashid Shaheed, who had one catch for eight yards, were the only two Seahawks receivers besides Smith-Njigba with receptions.

Stock up

Julian Love has seemingly put his nagging hamstring injury behind him. The safety had six tackles Sunday after racking up eight against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 18. Love, who has only suited up for seven games, posted pedestrian numbers with two total tackles in his first two games back from injury.

But the last two weeks, Love has returned to form, and at an opportune time for the Seahawks’ stingy defense.

Stock down

Darnold’s ball security issues reared their head again Sunday. The Seahawks quarterback had two fumbles, one of which was recovered by Carolina. On the season, Darnold has 10 fumbles, six of which were recovered by the Seahawks’ opponents.

Injuries

Shaheed (concussion) and fellow WR Cody White (groin) were each injured in the first half of Sunday’s game and did not return.

Key number

3 — Including the 2025 season, the Seahawks have won 13 games in a season three times. Seattle also won 13 games in 2013 and 2005, seasons that ended with the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Seattle won its only NFL title in the 2014 Super Bowl.

Next steps

The Seahawks close out the regular season with a road game against the 49ers on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

