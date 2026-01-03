Live Seahawks-49ers scores, updates: Josh Jones active for Seahawks

article

The Seattle Seahawks are on the road in Santa Clara, California for a Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers that will decide the winner of the NFC West and much more for the NFC playoffs.

The victor will claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, granting them a first-round bye, and homefield advantage for the entirety of the postseason. With the Super Bowl to be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the 49ers would truly be at home the rest of the way with a win.

The Seahawks enter the game with a 13-3 record, which matches the best record in franchise history – done twice before, in 2005 and 2013. They're looking to avenge a Week 1 loss at home to the 49ers, 17-13, that ended on a Nick Bosa strip-sack of quarterback Sam Darnold when right tackle Abe Lucas was shoved into Darnold's arm to knock the ball loose.

Each of the three times the Seahawks have made the Super Bowl in franchise history, they've done so as the No. 1 seed with homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Zach Charbonnet gives Seattle a 7-0 lead - 5:35 p.m.

The turnover on downs ultimately served as just a brief hiccup for the Seahawks offense.

After the defense forced a three-and-out to force the 49ers to punt, Seattle took advantage of the good field position to pay off the strong start. A facemask penalty on Garret Wallow on the punt return moved Seattle to the 49ers' 35-yard line to begin the drive.

Facing a third-and-2, Zach Charbonnet found running room on a nice cutback run to spring free for a 27-yard touchdown that gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.

Tight end A.J. Barner allowed the play to go for score with a great block on Ji'Ayir Brown on the backside of the run. Charbonnet then made safety Mailk Mustapha miss to reach the end zone for the opening score.

Charbonnet already jas 47 yards on six carries with a touchdown, and Ken Walker III has 20 yards rushing on three carries. Seattle has 67 rushing yards and the first quarter isn't over yet.

Seahawks miss out on early chance. - 5:25 p.m.

A methodical opening drive that appeared destined to reach the end zone came up completely empty for the Seahawks.

Seattle marched 69 yards from their own 30-yard line to the SF 1-yard line on a pass interference call against Deommodore Lenoir to set up first-and-goal. However, Sam Darnold was sacked for a loss of 11 yards on first down to back Seattle up.

Two Zach Charbonnet runs pushed back to the 49ers' 4-yard line as Seattle elected to go for it on fourth down only for Darnold's pass for Cooper Kupp to fall incomplete for a turnover on downs.

A 12-play, 66-yard drive that spanned 7:37 of game time came away with no points at all.

However, the Seahawks' defense quickly forced a three-and-out from the 49ers' offense as San Francisco punted the ball back to Seattle.

Josh Jones active for Seahawks; Trent Williams out for 49ers - 3:55 p.m.

The Seahawks will have tackle Josh Jones in the lineup after being listed as questionable to play with knee and ankle injuries, but the 49ers will be without their starting left tackle in Trent Williams.

Williams injured his hamstring chasing an interception on the first play of San Francisco's win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday night. Austen Pleasants will start at left tackle for the 49ers in Williams' place.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is also officially inactive for the 49ers as well due to knee and ankle injuries.

Starting left tackle Charles Cross will miss a third straight game for Seattle with a hamstring injury as well, but is expected to have a chance to return for the team's first playoff game – whether that's next week or in two weeks. Safety Coby Bryant is out for a second straight game with a knee injury despite limited practice participation this week.

Jones has played well in place of Cross over the last two games and played all 66 snaps for Seattle against the Carolina Panthers last week before surfacing on the injury report. Undrafted rookie Amari Kight was signed from the practice squad to serve as Jones' backup.

Ty Okada will start in place of Bryant for a second straight game, though Julian Love will handle Bryant's role more directly with Okada remaining in the free safety spot.

Tight end George Kittle (ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (concussion), and defensive end Keion White (groin) are active for the 49ers despite being listed as questionable.

The Seahawks elevated running back Cam Akers and cornerback Tyler Hall from the practice squad ahead of the game as well. Akers will handle third running back duties and both will contribute on special teams.

