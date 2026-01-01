Rashid Shaheed cleared to play, Josh Jones questionable for Seahawks

article

The Brief Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play against the 49ers on Saturday night. Left tackle Charles Cross was ruled out for a third straight game, and backup Josh Jones is questionable to play with knee and ankle injuries. Jones was limited in practice on Thursday. Safety Coby Bryant is likely to miss a second straight game due to a knee injury. Seattle listed Bryant as doubtful to play.



Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will play for the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night against the San Francisco 49ers after clearing concussion protocol, while left tackle Josh Jones is questionable.

Jones returned to limited participation in practice on Thursday after being listed as unable to practice on the first two days of the team's injury report this week. Seattle held only a walkthrough on Tuesday, so Wednesday's practice was the only absence – though he did take part in their Wednesday walkthrough.

With Charles Cross ruled out again for a third straight game with a hamstring injury, the Seahawks could be going into Saturday night's NFC West title game with a third-string undrafted rookie in Amari Kight, if Jones is unable to play.

Jones was listed with knee and ankle injuries after playing all 66 snaps in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Jones just got "banged up a little bit," which would seem to indicate his injuries aren't significant.

Jones has started the last two games at left tackle in place of Cross and has played well for the Seahawks.

"He was ready. When his number was called, he came in and performed well. Was happy with what he did and that's why we signed him to be the third tackle," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of Jones.

Kight – an undrafted rookie out of Central Florida with a previous stop at Alabama – was the reserve tackle last week in Carolina. He's played just two snaps on offense this season, but he has earned the trust of the coaching staff this season.

"His practice performance. He's earned it since he came here. He's an ascending player and one we're really excited to continue to develop," Kubiak said.

Shaheed put together two straight days of full participation for Seattle and was cleared to play against the 49ers. Shaheed was injured while being thrown out of bounds by former Seahawks' cornerback Michael Jackson.

If Shaheed had been unable to play, Seattle's receiver depth also would have been running a bit thin as Tory Horton remains on injured reserve as well.

Safety Coby Bryant is doubtful to play due to a knee injury and will likely miss a second straight game. He was limited on Tuesday's injury report, unable to practice on Wednesday, and limited again on Thursday.

Julian Love filled Byrant's strong safety role last week in Carolina, while Ty Okada remained in the free safety spot he'd played in place of Love for much of the season. That will likely remain the same this week.

"Julian’s a pro," defensive coordinator Aden Durde said. "He can pick up things. He's super smart. It was just cool to see him make some plays. He dropped that pick against the Rams, and it was just that cool for him to get a pick and get himself back, get on the board and get going."

With D'Anthony Bell getting claimed off waivers by the Panthers on Wednesday, the Seahawks' safety depth is a bit thinner now. Quandre Diggs and Maxen Hook are options on the practice squad for Seattle to be called up for additional depth.

Diggs has been out with a quadriceps injury since making his return with Seattle against the Minnesota Vikings, but Durde indicated he's available now.

"He's just got back, so it's just him working through those things. Everyone’s in that mindset right now where they're ready to step in when needed. This is that time of year."

Meanwhile, the 49ers also look as though they'll be without their starting left tackle as well.

Trent Williams is listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, but he's been unable to practice this week. Williams was injured chasing a Brock Purdy interception on the first snap of the 49ers' win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

With both teams already in the playoffs, the need to have Williams for the long-term might be more important for the 49ers than racing to play this week just six days after a hamstring injury. Austen Pleasants replaced Williams for the rest of the game and presumably would start in his absence.

Tight end George Kittle is questionable with an ankle injury, but told Bay Area reporters he's playing.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (concussion) and defensive end Keion White (groin) are also questionable for San Francisco.

Stout was a full participant in Thursday's practice, while Pearsall and White were limited.

