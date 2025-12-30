How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers in winner-take-all matchup

The Brief The Seahawks and 49ers meet Saturday night with the NFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed on the line. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium, with the game airing nationally on ABC and ESPN. Both teams enter on six-game winning streaks, and while the loser still makes the playoffs, the winner earns a first-round bye and home-field advantage.



The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will battle for the NFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed in a Saturday night matchup.

The Seahawks and 49ers get to renew their rivalry on the primetime stage after both teams came out victorious in their Week 17 games, now battling for a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the playoffs.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 28: Julian Love #20 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with teammates after a third quarter interception against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

When is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

Kickoff for Seahawks vs 49ers is set for 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Where is the Seahawks vs 49ers game?

The Seahawks will play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks vs 49ers game on?

The Seahawks vs 49ers game will air on ABC and ESPN.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226 or 225, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The Seahawks are coming off a big 27-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, allowing them to stay in the running for the NFC's #1 seed and NFC West title.

The San Francisco 49ers seem determined to not let the Hawks have the top seed, as both teams are on a six-game winning streak. The loser of this week's matchup would still be in the playoffs as a wild card team, or in the unlikely event of a tie, the Seahawks would come out on top in the division.

Seattle's running game surged last week against the Panthers, with Zach Charbonnet rushing for a season-high 110 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to lead the league in receiving yards with 1,709 on the season.

