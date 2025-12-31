Seahawks Notebook: Injuries at tackle, Derick Hall back from suspension

article

The Brief The Seahawks and 49ers both have left tackle injury concerns as Charles Cross and Josh Jones for Seattle, and Trent Williams for San Francisco were unable to practice on Wednesday. Derick Hall back with the Seahawks after serving one-game suspension. Safety D'Anthony Bell claimed off waivers by Panthers.



It appears as though both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers have left tackle injury concerns ahead of their NFC West title matchup on Saturday night.

While the 49ers are waiting to see the status of veteran Trent Williams, the Seahawks have injuries to both Charles Cross and backup Josh Jones to contend with. Jones did not practice on Wednesday as he has knee and ankle injuries from Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, Cross remains out due to the hamstring injury he incurred on the winning field goal of the victory over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

"We have some tackles that can play. Josh can play, he’s going to play. If Charles gets better and can play, he’ll play. If not, we’ve got some other guys who can play," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Jones played all 66 offensive snaps in the victory over the Panthers. There was no obvious injury sustained during the game, but he still surfaced on Seattle's first injury report of the week on Tuesday night.

Jones took part in the team's walkthrough on Wednesday, but was unable to practice.

Macdonald said there's a "non-zero" percent chance that Cross plays this week, but it appears unlikely. Missing two weeks of practices and still being able to play is a rare occurrence.

That leaves the Seahawks in a position where potentially neither Cross nor Jones are able to play on Saturday night.

Undrafted rookie Amari Kight was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday and has been active the last two games as Jones' backup with Cross out. Outside of two snaps in Seattle's 23-20 win over Arizona in late September, it would be Kight's first offensive game action as a pro.

Draft picks Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman are also options, but Seattle has made Kight active over those two when needing additional tackle depth.

Meanwhile, 49ers left tackle Trent Williams injured his hamstring on the first snap of Sunday night's win over the Chicago Bears and did not return. A hamstring injury has been what's kept Cross out of action for Seattle the last two weeks as well. Austen Pleasants replaced Williams for the rest of the game.

Williams was still unable to participate for the 49ers on Thursday.

Derick Hall back with Seahawks after one-game suspension.

Linebacker Derick Hall was going about his normal routine of heading into work at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center the day after Seattle's 38-37 OT win over the Los Angeles Rams when he got a call from the team's VP of player affairs Mo Kelly telling him to stop.

That's how Hall learned he was being suspended for one game after stepping on the leg of Rams guard Kevin Dotson in the first quarter of the game the night before.

"I was trying to come in the building and he was like, ‘You can’t even come in,’" Hall said.

Hall said it was unintentional for him to step on Dotson's leg, and the injury Dotson sustained actually came from friendly fire with his own lineman in Coleman Shelton.

"Sean McVay even came out and said that the guy was injured by his own guy," Hall said. "It sucks, but, you know, it's just the world and life that we live in. So just trying to take with a grain of salt.

"That’s not who I am. That’s not what I’m about."

Hall appealed the suspension, but wasn't successful and he had to miss last week's game in Carolina.

"Obviously not the outcome we wanted. But, you know, the league has its own justice system and the way that they handle things," he said.

Hall spent the week away over Christmas back home in Mississippi since he couldn't be around the team during the suspension. They also couldn't be in contact with him until the game against the Panthers had concluded.

Hall saw on Twitter the support he received from general manager John Schneider, who was wearing his No. 58 jersey under a blazer on the sidelines in Charlotte.

"They sent me a (picture) after the game, and it was pretty cool," Hall said. "It meant a lot just to have that love and support from the team. Everybody here obviously feels the same way that I feel. That’s not who I am as a player, that’s not what I’m about. And just to have that love and support shown nationally was pretty cool."

Panthers claim D'Anthony Bell off waivers.

The Seahawks lost safety D'Anthony Bell to the Carolina Panthers to a waiver claim after he was released from the active roster on Tuesday.

Bell was waived to accommodate the return of linebacker Derick Hall to the roster from the suspended list. Additionally, tackle Amari Kight was signed to the active roster with wide receiver Cody White placed on injured reserve.

Bell has appeared in 14 games this season for the Seahawks, bouncing back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad. With Coby Bryant still dealing with a knee injury, losing Bell to the Panthers leaves Seattle a bit short-handed at the position.

Quandre Diggs appeared in one game for Seattle against the Minnesota Vikings since returning to the team, but injured his quadriceps after four plays and has been out ever since. Maxen Hook remains on the practice squad as a potential option as well, but the rookie has never been active for an NFL game.

Injury Report:

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers in winner-take-all matchup

The pope, Seahawks, and the Super Bowl: Here's the connection

Seahawks fans hopeful for #1 seed

Running game rounding into form for Seattle Seahawks as they pursue No. 1 seed

Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup scheduled for Saturday night

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.