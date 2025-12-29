The pope, Seahawks, and the Super Bowl: Here's the connection

The Brief Every time a new pope has been elected this millennium, the Seahawks have made it into the Super Bowl. A new pope was just elected this year. The Seahawks take on the 49ers on Saturday — the winner clinches first place in the division.



The Seahawks are sitting on top of the NFC West, and a win Saturday could make the path to the Super Bowl much smoother.

When and where to watch the Seahawks

The Hawks take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game airs on ABC and ESPN. The winner will clinch first place in the division and earn home-field advantage in the playoffs, along with a first-round bye.

"I’m feeling nervous. We lost the first game of the year, but I feel like we can do it," said James Okada.

The new pope and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl

If history is any indicator of what is to come, it seems the Seahawks may have a divine connection.

So far this millennium, every time a new pope has been elected, the Seahawks have made it to the Super Bowl.

In 2005, with the election of Pope Benedict XVI, the Seahawks made it to Super Bowl XL, losing to the Steelers.

In 2013, with the election of Pope Francis, the Seahawks defeated the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

This year, Pope Leo XIV was elected.

"I like that. It’s not a coincidence," said Okada.

What happens if the Seahawks win or lose

With a win on Saturday, the Seahawks will be division leaders and have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

If the Seahawks do not win on Saturday, they will still make the playoffs as a wild card team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.