Seattle Catholics react to new Pope Leo XIV: ‘A new sense of direction’

Reaction to the news of the new pope is pouring in around the world and here in Seattle.

Outside of St. James Cathedral on Thursday, church bells rang out loud and proud. It was a sign; Robert Prevost had been named Pope Leo XIV. Inside the church, prayers and songs filled the cathedral.

Everyone FOX 13 Seattle spoke with on Thursday said they were excited about the new pope, but also proud as he is the first-ever American pope.

What they're saying:

"To me it means that we have a new leader, a new sense of direction," said Joseph Jackson, a senior at O'Dea High School.

The announcement of the new pope happened just before the last mass. The seniors celebrated with the whole school. "I hope to see that he’s someone who’s kind, someone who is progressive yet honest and truthful with himself and the community," Jackson said.

Father Michael Ryan told FOX 13 Seattle that Pope Leo XIV was one of the six cardinals he was looking at to take on the role, but said he was still surprised.

"I don’t think most of us expected that, but I think of him as being not only North American, but south American. He spent many of his years in Peru, he served as bishop down there, he was a priest and a pastor, so he’s American in the full sense of the word, I would say," Ryan said.

Shannon Burnett and Trevor Keezer are hoping a new pope means a new direction.

"[Pope Francis] kind of opened the doors to some things that shouldn’t have been opened, so we’re hoping this one will reel it back to the actual faith, the word, the Bible the way they were intended to be," they said.

Seattle Archbishop praises Pope Leo XIV

Archbishop Paul D. Etienne released this statement:

"We share the joy of people around the world as we welcome Pope Leo XIV as our new Holy Father. Let us pray the Lord fills him with the peace and consolation of the Holy Spirit in these first and early days of his pontificate. Since the Lord has chosen him as the Universal Shepherd of the whole People of God, may we now support him with our prayers and unity.

"Pope Leo XIV is an amazing choice as the next successor of Peter. The name chosen tells us he will put the social teachings of the Church at the heart of this pontificate. I have found this man in my brief encounters to be humble, affable, confident and competent in carrying out his responsibilities. We have hopeful and bright days ahead!

"We are also immensely grateful to the cardinals who so prayerfully entered the conclave process – a process that is both divine and human - to select the successor of St. Peter. By listening to the movement of the Holy Spirit and their own prayer and discernment, they elected Cardinal Robert Prevost and demonstrated for all of us how we are to live our baptismal calling, in the presence of God."

Geraldine Carey is visiting from Hawaii and was also at Thursday’s mass. She shared what she is looking forward to seeing from the new pope.

"A continuity of some of the things of Pope Francis — bless his soul — and a continuation of inclusivity that I believe is what our church is supposed to be all about," Carey said.

Father Ryan adds, by choosing Leo’s name the new pope is making a statement. "Pope Leo the 13th was a remarkable figure," said Ryan. "He was a pope that loved the church and moved the church in new directions, he was a champion of social justice and a progressive voice."

He went on to say while it’s great that the new pope is American, that shouldn’t be the entire focus. "I think he is someone who will understand our experience and embrace the world agenda of the church, not just a mere piece of it, and that’s what we want, because we’re a worldwide church, we’re not just America," Ryan said.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Shirah Matsuzawa.

