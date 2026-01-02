Seattle Seahawks not expecting Tory Horton to return this season

article

The Seattle Seahawks are not expecting wide receiver Tory Horton to return to action this season due to a shin injury that's kept him on injured reserve since early November.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday that they've received more information on Horton's injury that indicated it's unlikely he'll be back this year.

"We got some clarification on Tory. The best way I can describe it is just, what he has, it just takes a long time to heal," Macdonald said. "It's really – put it this way, we're planning on not having him. And if something happens, which we're not counting on, and he's able to come back, then that's great. But right now we're planning on not having him.

"It just needs time and rest. It's unfortunate, but these things happen. We're with him, he's doing a great job. We're just not going to have him right now."

Horton played a career-high 37 snaps in a 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders that saw Horton record career-highs in catches (four), yards (48) and touchdowns (2). Horton saw an increase in playing time with Cooper Kupp missing the game due to injury and appeared poised to grab a bigger role in the offense moving forward.

Instead, he's been out the rest of the season. Horton's shin injury surfaced during the ensuing week of practice for Seattle, and it took the team a while to get a grasp on what the issue was.

"It's a little tricky with Tory because we were basically on a walkthrough tempo on Wednesday," Macdonald said at the time, "but it was a lingering issue from the game and that’s probably the best way to put it."

Macdonald did say there's not a long-term concern beyond this season for Horton and the injury.

"Yeah, I think you're looking at a full offseason recovery," Macdonald said. "He should be able to have a full offseason. Who knows how things are going to shake out, how long this thing is, and how long we go, but right now we're not planning on having them. It’s not a long-term concern."

Horton's absence has made the trade deadline acquisition of Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints all the more critical for Seattle.

Shaheed has filled Horton's receiving and kick return duties since joining Seattle that very week in early November. Shaheed only has 14 receptions for 186 yards with no touchdowns on offense, but has chipped in seven rushes for 64 yards, and scored a punt return touchdown and kickoff return touchdown that helped lead to victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Shaheed was in concussion protocol this week after being slammed to the turf against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, but he cleared and will play Saturday night in Santa Clara.

"To my understanding, it was a good exam right there at the game. I know he's confident on where he's at, feels great, and he's had a good week, so, I think he's in a good spot," Macdonald said.

Tackle Josh Jones is the lone player listed as questionable to play against the 49ers due to knee and ankle injuries. Macdonald didn't shed much light on whether they expect him to play.

"He’s doing good. He’s progressing," Macdonald said.

Is he playing?

"It’s questionable if he’s going to play," he said. "He’s progressing. The injury report is what it is. We’ll stick with it right now."

Starting tackle Charles Cross is out this week, but looks to have a good chance of returning to action for Seattle's playoff opener – whether that's next week or in two weeks.

"We’re optimistic for next week or the week after for Charles," Macdonald said. "These guys have done a great job getting back and working, but obviously Charles isn’t going to make it this week."

Safety Coby Bryant is doubtful to play with a knee injury, but is also making progress.

"Coby’s doing well. He’s done as much as he can this week and then we'll just keep going," Macdonald said.

Though Horton is unlikely to return this year, running back George Holani (hamstring), tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee), and linebacker Chazz Surratt (ankle) are all progressing toward being available to return in the postseason.

Seattle will get two extra spots for players to return from injured reserve in the postseason, and they have one remaining from the regular season allotment of eight.

