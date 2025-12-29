Kevin Lankinen's 37 saves deny Seattle Kraken in 3-2 shootout loss to Canucks

article

The Brief Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves, including 19 in the third period and overtime, to deny the Kraken in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks. Jared McCann scored on the power play, and Ryan Winterton also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 22 saves on 24 shots in goal for the Kraken. Jacob Melanson netted his first NHL point with an assist on Winterton's goal.



The Kraken ran their point streak to five straight games, but Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves for the Vancouver Canucks before Liam Öhgren won it in a shootout in a 3-2 loss for Seattle on Monday night.

Seattle out-shot the Canucks by a 19-3 margin in the third period and overtime as they tried to find a game-winning tally. A power play for the final 1:40 of overtime gave the Kraken a prime opportunity to end the game, but a pair of saves from Lankinen and a critical block from Filip Hronek to deny a Jordan Eberle chance on an open net pushed the game to a shootout.

Öhgren was the only successful scorer for either team in the shootout, giving the game to the Canucks.

Jared McCann scored on the power play, and Ryan Winterton also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 22 saves on 24 shots in goal for the Kraken, and picked up an assist on Winterton's goal.

A too many men penalty gave the Kraken a 4-on-3 power play chance in the first period they wouldn't let go to waste.

Right off the face-off win, Vince Dunn teed up McCann for a slap shot that beat Lankinen to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

McCann would catch a stray elbow from Conor Garland in the face shortly thereafter and the two settled the score the next time they were on the ice together. McCann and Garland dropped their gloves immediately after the face-off, with McCann getting the better of his Vancouver counterpart as they were sent to the locker room on fighting majors.

Vancouver then pounced off the ensuing face-off as Linus Karlsson beat Daccord with a quick shot on a loose puck to make it 1-1 with 4:40 left in the period.

Seattle recaptured the lead with 20 seconds left in the frame heading into intermission. Jacob Melanson picked up a loose puck in front of the benches and raced around the flank of the Canucks' defense as Tyler Myers and (defenseman) Elias Pettersson collided at the offensive blue line. A backhand pass from Melanson found Winterton driving to the net as he beat Lankinen for a 2-1 lead.

The assist served as Melanson's first career point in his ninth career NHL game, with Daccord picking up the secondary assist. It's Daccord's fifth career assist with Seattle.

Elias Pettersson – Vancouver's star center – answered to tie it for the Canucks in the second period. Pettersson sliced to the middle of the ice and snapped a shot past the glove of Daccord off a feed from Evander Kane to make it a 2-2 game.

The Kraken started to dominate the game in the third period, but were unable to crack Lankinen for the go-ahead goal. Their 39 total shots were the most Seattle has had in any game this season.

Cale Fleury split a pair of defenders in overtime to draw a tripping penalty from Evander Kane to give Seattle another 4-on-3 advantage for the game-winner, but that wasn't enough either.

Frédérick Gaudreau, Eeli Tolvanen and Eberle were all denied by Lankinen in the shootout as Öhgren shot by Daccord won it for Vancouver.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Philipp Grubauer saves 31, Eeli Tolvanen scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Flyers 4-1

Seattle Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for third straight win

Jordan Eberle scores twice, Philipp Grubauer makes 40 saves as Seattle Kraken beat Ducks 3-1

Seattle Kraken snap four-game losing streak, beat Sharks 4-2

Seattle Kraken trade Mason Marchment to Blue Jackets for pair of draft picks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.