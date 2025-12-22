Seattle Weather: Calmer Tuesday, Stormy Christmas Eve with strong winds

The Brief A storm is bringing scattered showers, gusty winds and occasional lightning to Western Washington, with more snow expected in the mountain passes. Several inches of snow are forecast overnight into early Tuesday at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, with drier conditions Tuesday before rain and snow return Wednesday. Forecasters are closely watching Wednesday wind forecasts, with some models showing potentially impactful gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the South Sound.



Scattered showers and gusty winds for Western Washington this evening as a storm system moved through, there were even a few lightning strikes along the coast. More snow is expected for the mountain passes through this evening.

If you are traveling over the passes the next few days, here is a look at the forecast. Snow overnight through early Tuesday, with several new inches for Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. We will see drier conditions Tuesday and then a mix of rain and snow for Wednesday.

A few early lingering showers mainly along the coast, but we will see more sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 40s Tuesday with calmer afternoon winds; temperatures will be closer to seasonal average after a very warm start to December.

The forecast for Wednesday is looking to get pretty gusty around midday. Right now, some models are showing 50, 60 and even 70 mph gusts for the south sound. We will be watching the forecast models closely as we get closer to the event, but this could be very impactful if the models come to fruition.

Scattered showers and gusty Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few showers are possible on Thursday, with better chances Friday. We see a few showers around this weekend, but conditions are looking drier and calmer.

