Seattle Seahawks secure No. 1 seed in NFC and division title with dominant 13-3 win over 49ers

The Brief The Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, a first-round bye, and homefield advantage in the playoffs with a dominant 13-3 win over the 49ers. The Seahawks rushed for more yards (180) than the 49ers gained in total (173). Zach Charbonnet had 74 yards and a touchdown, and Ken Walker III had 97 yards in the win. Seattle held Christian McCaffrey to just 23 yards rushing on eight carries. Brock Purdy completed 19-of-27 passes for just 127 yards with an interception. The 49ers had three consecutive games gaining over 425 yards entering the game.



Zach Charbonnet scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter and Seattle shut down the high-powered San Francisco offense in a 13-3 victory over the 49ers on Saturday night that secured the No. 1 seed for the Seahawks in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle (14-3) won its first division title since 2020 and is now two home wins away from returning to Levi's Stadium for the Super Bowl next month after besting San Francisco (12-5) in just the fourth season-ending game ever where the winner was guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The loss sends the 49ers on the road for the wild-card round next weekend against an opponent that will be determined after Sunday's games.

Coach Mike Macdonald's defensive unit flummoxed a 49ers offense that had been the NFL's most potent since Brock Purdy returned from an injury in Week 11.

The Seahawks didn't allow a first down in the opening quarter, generated three sacks and made the biggest defensive play early in the fourth quarter when Drake Thomas got an interception at the Seattle 3 on a pass that went off the hands of Christian McCaffrey.

Sam Darnold did just enough for the Seahawks as he won a Week 18 showdown this season after falling flat a year ago for Minnesota against Detroit in a loss that cost the Vikings a chance at the No. 1 seed. Darnold went 20 of 26 for 198 yards and didn't turn the ball over once as Seattle relied heavily on the running game.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 97 yards, Charbonnet had the long TD and the Seahawks finished with 180 yards on the ground, their second most in a game this season.

Purdy went 19 of 27 for 127 yards and the interception and McCaffrey was held to 23 yards on eight carries as the 49ers had their lowest-scoring game since losing 23-3 to Carolina in coach Kyle Shanahan's debut in 2017.

The 173 yards gained by the 49ers were their fewest in any regular-season game under Shanahan.

The Seahawks controlled the first half, outgaining the 49ers by 127 yards and allowing only three first downs, but led only 10-3 at the break after two long drives ended with no punts.

Seattle got stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 4 on the on the opening drive but managed to force a three-and-out that set up a short field and Charbonnet's TD run.

Jason Myers also missed a 47-yard field goal attempt. He went 2 of 4 on the night, missing from 26 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Seahawks: LT Josh Jones, who was starting in place of Charles Cross, left briefly in the second half but quickly returned.

49ers: LB Dee Winters (ankle) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... LB Tatum Bethune left in the second half with a groin injury. ... LT Trent Williams (hamstring) and WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) were inactive.

Seahawks: Will host the divisional round on either Jan. 17 or 18.

49ers: Will play a wild-card game on the road next weekend.

