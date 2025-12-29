Seattle weather: Pockets of freezing fog by Tuesday morning

The Brief Calm winds overnight will bring areas of fog, with pockets of freezing fog and icy spots possible Tuesday morning, especially south of Tacoma. An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday as light winds allow pollutants to build up near the ground. Cool, dry weather will last through the end of the year, with light showers expected to return in the new year.



Calm winds will lead to another round of fog overnight, especially from Tacoma southward. As temperatures approach freezing again, pockets of freezing fog and icy spots will be possible Tuesday morning.

Freezing fog possible in spots, especially near Olympia.

Our dry stretch continues into Tuesday as skies will be partly cloudy with cooler than normal afternoon highs.

Morning fog gives way to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in effect until noon Thursday. These are not uncommon to see during the winter months. The light winds will often allow pollutants to settle near the ground, leading to poor air quality.

Poor air quality will be possible through Thursday afternoon.

A weak ridge of high pressure will keep our cool, dry days through the end of the year. Light showers will return to kick off the new year.

Cool, dry days to end year with showers kicking off 2026.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

‘She’ll never be gone’: Memorial held for fallen WSP Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

VIDEO: Elderly couple robbed, attacked in Lynnwood, WA parking lot

Washington State Ferries begin winter schedules, additional routes adjusted

Driver fleeing police hits family of four in Puyallup, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.