Fatal crash involving city bus blocks SR 104 in Jefferson County, WA

The Brief At least one person was killed in a head-on, multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus on State Route 104 in Jefferson County. The crash happened Tuesday night near SR 19, west of the Hood Canal Bridge, and caused multiple serious injuries. The roadway is closed for an extended investigation, and drivers are being detoured.



At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a city bus on State Route 104 in Jefferson County, Washington.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night on eastbound SR 104 near State Route 19/Beaver Valley Road, west of the Hood Canal Bridge.

Drivers are being diverted onto Oak Bay Road, Paradise Bay Road and SR 19 as troopers investigate the crash.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the head-on collision involved three vehicles and a city bus, causing at least one fatality and multiple serious injuries.

The city bus was not at fault for the crash.

A Life Flight helicopter was on scene to airlift at least one victim from the crash.

A Life Flight helicopter on scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on SR 104 in Jefferson County. (Trooper Katherine Weatherwax)

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown if any occupants of the city bus sustained injuries, or the extent of the injuries of the other drivers/passengers involved.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

