Mike Macdonald shares optimism Sam Darnold will play for Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is also optimistic that Sam Darnold will play against the 49ers on Saturday despite an oblique injury. Darnold felt the injury surface in practice on Thursday and was shut down out of precaution. "I think right now he's confident he's going to be able to go do his thing at 100 percent, and we are too," Macdonald said.



Head coach Mike Macdonald shared the optimism of quarterback Sam Darnold that he would be able to play for the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers despite an oblique injury sustained on Thursday.

"Heard what he said yesterday to you guys. I see it the same way. We're listing him as questionable. We're really optimistic he's going to be able to play," Macdonald said.

Darnold explained on Thursday that he felt something early in practice while throwing passes to receivers. They chose to shut it down and be cautious as Drew Lock took the practice reps the rest of the day.

"Just didn't want to push it," Darnold said. "You know, wasn't the day to push it. So that was it. So just came inside, got some rehab, and feel like I'll be ready to go for Saturday."

Macdonald admitted there's a chance Darnold wouldn't be able to play come game time on Saturday, but they don't expect that to be the case.

"I think right now he's confident he's going to be able to go do his thing at 100 percent, and we are too," Macdonald said. "With these things something could change between now and then or happen in-game. We'll just have to roll with it.

"I don't think we would put him out there if he couldn't do his job. He's going to be able to go do his job."

Darnold has only been on the injury report one other week this season. He was listed with a chest injury coming out of the bye week after taking a big hit in the win over the Houston Texans. However, Darnold was a full participant all week and had no game designation status.

Darnold said he's never had an oblique issue before and said he felt it was a very low percentage chance that he wouldn't be able to play.

"Very low percentage. Probably closer to zero," he said.

Lock would play in place of Darnold if he was unable to go. Rookie Jalen Milroe would then become the backup quarterback to Lock if Darnold was ruled out. However, that doesn't appear likely at this point.

Milroe has technically been inactive since the Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay where he lost a fumble. However, the third quarterback rule allows for an extra quarterback to become available in an emergency if the first two are ruled out with injuries.

Milroe likely remains in that role on Saturday unless it's determined pre-game that Darnold can't play. That decision will need to be made 90 minutes ahead of kickoff when the inactive list is due, meaning 3:30 p.m. in Seattle.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

'Seattle News Weekly': Anticipating 49ers vs Seahawks rivalry playoff game

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold listed on injury report, but confident he'll play vs 49ers

How to beat pricey parking, traffic for Seattle Seahawks playoff game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold expecting to play against 49ers despite oblique injury

How much does it cost to go to a Seattle Seahawks playoff game? We ran the numbers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.