'Seattle News Weekly': Anticipating 49ers vs Seahawks rivalry playoff game

The Brief This episode previews the Seahawks' first NFC Divisional Round appearance since 2014, highlighting the team's efforts to protect home-field advantage by cracking down on season ticket holders reselling seats to 49ers fans. Seattle icon Steve Raible joins the show to discuss the team's defensive shift toward a "front-to-back" strategy and reflects on his favorite broadcasting moment: crowning the Seahawks as Super Bowl XLVIII champions. Beyond the field, the hosts poke fun at the 49ers' long Super Bowl drought and discuss the significant economic boost a home playoff game brings to downtown Seattle during the winter months.



For the first time since 2014, the Seattle Seahawks will host the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, against the San Francisco 49ers.

On this episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Erin Mayovsky and John Hopperstad discuss the upcoming NFC Divisional Round game this weekend.



Additionally, viewers and listeners get an inside look at Erin's interview with Steve Raible, a 1976-1981 Seahawks wide receiver and NFL legend, breaking down statistics and a look-ahead of the gameplay based on their performance this season.

The hosts open the podcast by setting the scene for the upcoming game, with community excitement for the team, including the "lifelong fan" experience in the Pacific Northwest.



A logistical element of the game emphasizes the crackdown of the Seahawks organization on season ticket holders — specifically reselling to 49ers fans, which diminishes home-field advantage if Seahawks fans don't fill the stands.

The backstory:

They transition from the current team into highlighting iconic moments that built the notorious rivalry between the 49ers and the Seahawks, which stemmed from the Super Bowl and the 2013 NFC Championship, with references to the "Beast Quake" and, of course, Richard Sherman's famous "tip" play.

One of the silly elements of the podcast, which has been light-hearted talk around the city lately, is the drought the 49ers have dealt with regarding the Superbowl — specifically, the cultural events that were popular at that time.

"The 40 Niners have not won a Super Bowl [in 30 years]... You want to talk about the last time they won a Super Bowl? Seinfeld was a hit on TV... The Macarena was the big dance move, and Windows 95 had just come out." — John Hopperstad

Local perspective:

A significant portion of the episode is dedicated to an interview featuring Steve Raible, an original 1976 Seattle Seahawk.

They recount his 44-year career, moving from a Pro Bowl-level wide receiver to the "Voice of the Seahawks" and a local news anchor.

Raible shares a clip where he explains that his favorite moment wasn't a play, but the final seconds of Super Bowl XLVIII, when he could officially crown the team as champions.

"My favorite call was one that wasn't a play at all, but it was just a statement of fact... I waited until it was all zeroes on the clock because I didn't want to jinx anything... but I said something to the effect that '12s, they're bringing the trophy home. You are Seahawks Super Bowl 48 champions.'" — Steve Raible

Raible briefly mentions playing for Georgia Tech against Notre Dame in the game that inspired the movie Rudy.

Dig deeper:

The discussion moves to the current coaching staff and their recent success:

Raible describes the current defensive front (led by Byron Murphy and Leo Williams) as being built "front-to-back," unlike the secondary-focused "Legion of Boom."

"The Legion of Boom was sort of built from the back end forward... This defense is built from the front back. It's built around guys like Byron Murphy and Leo Williams... those big guys up front who everything depends on." — Steve Raible (as discussed by the hosts)

They revisit a recent game where Seattle’s defense held the 49ers to just 173 total yards and limited Christian McCaffrey to 23 rushing yards.

They give a surprising "shoutout" to former Patriots QB Mac Jones for his performance while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy earlier in the season.

Big picture view:

The hosts shift from the field to the city itself:

They discuss how a home playoff game provides an economic surge for Seattle's downtown corridor (hotels and restaurants) during the "Big Dark" (the gloomy January weather).

Inspired by the 49ers' museum at Levi’s Stadium, John Hopper proposes that Seattle should build its own museum to celebrate the history of the Seahawks, Mariners, and Sonics.

The episode ends on a lighter, personal note:

John shares his struggle to find a seat at local sports bars, while Erin reveals a "family crisis"—she has two 49ers fans in her household and is debating whether to watch the game with them or "leave them at home."

