Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold expecting to play against 49ers despite oblique injury

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was a surprise addition to Thursday's final injury report due to an oblique injury, but he's confident he'll be able to play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers despite being listed as questionable.

"I feel really confident about going on Saturday," Darnold said.

Darnold said he felt a little something in his left side while throwing passes to receivers early in practice during individual work and elected to be cautious.

"Just didn't want to push it," he said. "You know, wasn't the day to push it. So that was it. So just came inside, got some rehab, and feel like I'll be ready to go for Saturday."

Darnold said he's never had oblique issues before, and he's rarely been on the injury report for any reason all season.

Nevertheless, it does add a bit of uncertainty to Seattle's quarterback situation heading into Saturday's Divisional Round matchup. Drew Lock took first-team reps with the offense in place of Darnold on Thursday in his absence. He would get the nod if Darnold is unavailable to play.

However, Darnold said the percentage chance that he wouldn't play is small.

"Very low percentage. Probably closer to zero," he said.

Backup tackle Josh Jones is the only other player on the injury report for Seattle. He was ruled out due to a knee injury that he played through in the team's Week 18 victory over the 49ers to clinch the division title. However, Charles Cross is expected to return to the starting lineup at left tackle after missing the final three games to a hamstring injury.

Undrafted rookie Amari Kight remains as the likely backup at the position with Jones out. He's backed up Jones with Cross sidelined the last several weeks.

But quarterback is obviously the more pressing concern.

Darnold started all 17 games this season for the Seahawks, leading the team to the NFC West title with a 14-3 record. Darnold threw for 4,018 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while being named to the Pro Bowl roster for the NFC.

Suddenly having to turn to Lock for his first start of the season in the playoffs is something that the Seahawks don't want to have to consider.

Darnold will get treatment over the next two days to make sure he's ready to play. Seattle will have a final light walkthrough on Friday morning before the Seahawks play their first home playoff game in front of fans in nine seasons.

"We're just gonna, you know, take it day-by-day and just continue to get the rehab that I need for it," Darnold said.

