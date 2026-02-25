2 arrested in shooting in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Two subjects were detained and a gun was recovered, but police are still seeking possible suspects. People are asked to avoid the area near Wetmore Ave S and S Byron St.



Seattle police have arrested two people after a shooting in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a shooting near Wetmore Ave S and S Byron St in the afternoon. According to authorities, two people were detained at the scene and a gun was seized from them. They were arrested around 2:00 p.m.

Officers are still investigating the shooting and are "actively searching for suspect(s)."

It is not yet known what criminal charges the two suspects face.

No injuries have been reported.

People are urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

