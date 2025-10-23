Seattle Fire Department investigating multiple suspected arsons

The Brief The Seattle Fire Department is investigating 6 intentionally set fires reported over the past week. The fires occurred in Seattle's Central District, Mount Baker and Rainier Beach neighborhoods. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.



The Seattle Fire Department has responded to several intentionally set fires over the past week and is asking for the public's help in identifying possible arson.

According to the SFD, firefighters responded to multiple recent fires in Seattle's Central District, Mount Baker and Rainier Beach neighborhoods – adding that some of them have been set to structures.

Timeline:

As of Oct. 22, officials are investigating six intentionally set fires:

Oct. 17 at 12:04 a.m.: Crews responded to a fire in an unoccupied vehicle parked near 23rd Avenue South and South Walker Street.

Oct. 17 at 1:04 a.m.: Crews responded to a porch fire at a residence in the 3200 block of South Mt. Baker Boulevard.

Oct. 17 at 4:38 a.m.: Crews responded to a fire in a portable toilet at a construction site near Hiawatha Place South and South Charles Street.

Oct. 18 at 6:34 a.m.: Crews responded to a fire inside a vacant section of a commercial building in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Oct. 21 at 12:31 p.m.: Crews responded to a porch fire in a vacant building in the 1100 block of East Spruce Street.

Oct. 22 at 7:58 a.m.: Crews responded to a fire inside a residential building in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The SFD said its fire investigators are working with the Seattle Police Department’s Arson and Bomb Squad to share information about the incidents. The Fire Department determines the cause of the fires, while Seattle police determine whether they were intentionally set.

A list of intentionally set fires can be found on the SFD’s website and will be updated as new incidents are confirmed by law enforcement.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging the public to immediately call 911 if anyone sees someone setting an illegal fire. The Arson Alarm Foundation is also offering a $10,000 award to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest or conviction of arsonists.

For information on fire prevention tips for your home or business, visit the SFD's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

