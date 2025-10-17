Search underway for suspect after 8 fires intentionally set in South Seattle

The Brief Seattle detectives are actively searching for an arson suspect responsible for setting eight separate fires in a destructive spree across the South Seattle area early Friday morning. The suspect, described as wearing dark clothing, remains at large despite a search assisted by a King County K-9 unit, and police are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them.



Detectives are investigating a string of fires set by a suspected arsonist overnight in South Seattle.

What we know:

Before 12:15 a.m. Friday, a suspect was seen setting multiple fires at 22nd Avenue South and South Hill Street. The fires continued southbound, ending near South Walden Street and Wetmore Avenue South.

Investigators said a total of eight fires were set.

A K-9 unit from the King County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for the suspect, who was described as wearing dark clothing, but the person was not located.

What you can do:

Police are looking for surveillance footage and potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department's non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.