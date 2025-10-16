Woman in custody after 4-year-old boy found dead in Seattle apartment

The Brief Seattle police found a 4-year-old boy dead inside a Roosevelt neighborhood apartment Thursday afternoon. Officers arrested a woman believed to be the child’s mother; she is expected to be booked into King County Jail. Police say the call began as a welfare check for a person in crisis; the investigation remains ongoing.



A woman is in custody after Seattle police found a 4-year-old boy dead inside an apartment in the city’s Roosevelt neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Seattle police officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to a report of a person in crisis at an apartment near NE 67th St. and Roosevelt Way Northeast, according to Acting Assistant Chief Robert Brown.

"When they responded here, they encountered a female at the unit where the call had come from," Brown said. "They had information concerning the welfare of a child inside. They made entry into the apartment … They did find a four-year-old inside. They did life-saving measures … Unfortunately, after a period of time, the child was determined to be deceased."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Brown said the woman, believed to be the child’s mother, was taken into custody as a suspect in the homicide and is expected to be booked into King County Jail.

He described the call as traumatic for responding officers and urged anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek help.

"Please reach out for help. Please make that call and get the help that you need," Brown said.

What we don't know:

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the boy’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

SEA Airport won't play Homeland Security video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.