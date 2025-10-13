Man severely injured after machete attack in North Seattle

The Brief Seattle police are seeking help to locate a suspect involved in a machete attack in Ballard that left a 53-year-old man with severe injuries. The attack occurred after an argument between the victim, his ex-girlfriend, and her new boyfriend near NW 46th St and Ninth Ave NW; the suspect fled the scene. Police processed a trail of blood for evidence and urge anyone with information to contact SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.



Police need help tracking down a suspect after a violent machete attack in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood Sunday night, which left a man with severe injuries.

Officers were called to Swedish Medical Center in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood around 8:00 p.m., after medical staff reported a patient with severe injuries from a machete attack.

Police spoke with the victim, a 53-year-old man, and determined the man had gotten into an argument with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

According to police, the three were arguing near NW 46th St and Ninth Ave NW, just off of Leary Way NW. The man's ex and her new boyfriend had confronted him about money, but eventually the man took out a machete and attacked the victim, cutting him on the head, left arm and left hand.

The victim managed to get away, and his friend drove him to the hospital.

Police went to the crime scene and found a 20-foot trail of blood, which they processed for evidence. The suspect was already gone.

Seattle and Lynnwood police searched for the suspect but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on the attack or the suspect is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

