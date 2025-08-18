Seattle police search for missing 23-year-old woman with autism

The Brief Police are searching for a missing woman in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. Authorities say 23-year-old Clarissa has autism and is considered endangered. Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.



Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with autism in Seattle.

Missing: 23-year-old Clarissa. Last seen near Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. (Seattle Police Department)

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) made the initial announcement on social media around 11:14 a.m. Monday.

What they're saying:

Police say 23-year-old Clarissa was last seen in the Ballard neighborhood, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Street and 22nd Avenue Northwest.

She is described as 5’3" tall, with a thin build and wavy blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and off-white pants.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

