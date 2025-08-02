Family, friends and Arlington community honk and wave for missing man with autism

Where is Jonathan Hoang? His family has been asking that question since March when the 21-year-old with autism first went missing.

His family told FOX 13, they believe someone befriended the Arlington man online, and then lured him out of his home.

On Saturday, loved ones and the community held a ‘Honk and Wave for Jonathan Hoang’ awareness event in Everett to keep his name and face on people’s minds. "We really need help finding Jonathan and we can only do so much," Thao Hoang, Jonathan’s dad said.

Jonathan Hoang possible Kirkland sighting

The family recently partnered with The Gabby Petito Foundation and Light the Way to get the word out about his disappearance and bring him home. There is a $100k reward for information that helps find Jonathan.

What they're saying:

"Jonathan is incapable of helping himself, he is very naïve, he needs help," Hoang said. This week loved ones held a ‘Find Jonathan Week of Action,’ to encourage the public to reach out to the governor’s office, Washington senators and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Then they gathered on Saturday to honk and wave for Jonathan.

Holding signs with his picture, and wearing brown, which is Jonathan’s favorite color, the crowd rallied. "Somebody somewhere will see Jonathan and that is what we’re after," Tim Finneron, Jonathan’s neighbor said. He held his poster of Jonathan to spread awareness and bring Jonathan home.

"It seems like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but somebody knows something," Finneron said.

Jonathan Hoang

Local perspective:

For the missing man’s parents, Anne and Thao, they’re reminded of their son’s disappearance every day. "We still can’t believe he’s gone. Every morning we go to his room and open his door hoping he’s in his room," Hoang said. Then, at night, they do it again. "We again try to go to his room, open the door and say a little prayer and close our eyes and hope that when we open our eyes he’s there in his bed," Hoang said.

Back in June, a Ring doorbell camera captured a possible sighting of Jonathan in Kirkland, but there have been no sightings since.

On Thursday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office told FOX 13 that there are no new updates in this case, but they continue to follow up on tips.

The Hoang’s said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community as well as abroad.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report

Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.