'Deadliest Catch' star Todd Meadows of WA dies at 25

A "Deadliest Catch" star from Washington has died at sea, with his captain and family releasing statements this week.

Todd Meadows was 25 when he died while sailing with Captain Rick Shelford on the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea.

Captain Shelford shared a post on Facebook with more information about the young crew member's death, saying he died on Feb. 25. It reads, in part, the following:

What they're saying:

"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.

Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him.

Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express."

Connie Lambert, posting to social media last week, spoke about the death of her grandson, Todd.

"I also lift up those Men that were on the same ship you were on! I also lift up the United States Coast Guard for everything they did to save you!

I know there is no one to blame for this, but it certainly doesn't make it any easier to digest!"

Kennady Harvey, of Aberdeen, Washington, said, "Not only were you my children’s father, but you were my best friend," in part, in a post memorializing Todd on Feb. 26.

Paige Knutson, of Elma, Washington, started a GoFundMe for Todd Meadows, raising nearly $20,000 for funeral expenses in the first four days.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.