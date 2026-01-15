The Brief Seahawks fans heading to Saturday’s game against the 49ers should expect traffic delays, high parking prices and heavy crowds around Lumen Field. Revive I-5 construction and game-day congestion are prompting officials to urge fans to use public transit, including Link light rail, Sounder trains and water taxis. Police will increase DUI patrols and warn of car prowls, while parking prices are expected to climb near $100 or more by kickoff.



As the Seattle Seahawks gear up to take on the 49ers this Saturday, getting to the stadium is going to be a battle of its own.

Between sky-high parking prices and the latest round of Revive I-5 construction slowing everyone's roll, the "12th Man" will need a solid game plan just to reach their seats.

On Thursday, parking lots showed some nice prices.

How do you feel about $16? Maybe $25? Come Saturday, they won't be so cheap.

Parking lot outside Lumen Field (FOX 13 Seattle)

What they're saying:

"I am excited to be honest," said Chase Caughey, manager at The People's Burger near Lumen Field.

Caughey expects to feed a lot of fans on game day.

"We pump out up to 250 to 300 burgers in about three to four hours," he said.

But before Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, you need a plan to get there without a headache, considering Revive I-5 work near the Ship Canal Bridge will only hamper your game day drive.

What you can do:

King County Metro recommends using its Trip Planner tool for up-to-the-minute information about your route.

"With the Revive I-5 construction and 76,000 fans, it's going to be crowded. So, understand that it might take a little longer to get in and it might take a little longer to get out," said King County Metro's Al Sanders.

I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle

Sanders said there are 22 routes that will get you close to Lumen Field, as well as Link 1 Line routes from Federal Way to Lynnwood that will help you get to the game.

He said the West Seattle Water Taxi will also have three late sailings at the end of the night.

Sound Transit officials said they've cancelled planned work and boosted schedules.

There will be special Sounder train service in addition to Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service.

Link light rail station at Lumen Field in Seattle (FOX 13 Seattle)

For Park and Ride fans, officials said those spots will fill up fast, so park early.

Sound Transit's Henry Bendon said a day pass is just six dollars.

"When the game ends. That's where the big crowd is. We all know this. We've seen the videos of the platforms that fill up. But, we deploy a bunch of extra trains. We stage them in pocket tracks and in the yard, so that we can surge service and get people out of there as fast as possible," he said.

Dig deeper:

Seattle police are also prepared and told us they will have more DUI emphasis patrols.

"We'll have extra officer presence down there, we'll have specialty units down there," Det. Brian Pritchard said.

They also said if you are driving and parking somewhere, don't leave any valuables and lock your car.

"During the time of the game, we do see an increase of car prowls in that area," Det. Eric Munoz said.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

And about those parking spots?

"I've seen up to $120 for the parking garage," Caughey said.

They might be cheap today, but we all know those prices can get real steep, real fast.

We checked SpotHero.com for game day prices as of now. Those prices are inching much closer to $100 and typically involve a 5 to 15-minute walk to Lumen Field.

So what's a fan to do?

"Have fun, you know, cheer loud, and then, you know, come down and get a hot dog, get a burger. The line might be long, but we are really fast," Caughey said.

We expect packed restaurants, bars, and hotels around Lumen Field. Officials encourage people to plan for a safe ride home and to never drink and drive.

Featured article

Rideshare services are another way to get home safely and they also offer options to schedule your ride ahead of time.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle’s ‘Hawk Alley’ cleared of RVs, tents ahead of Seahawks playoff game

Seahawks vs. 49ers: Lil Jon, Ayron Jones set to play Seattle NFL playoff game

Momento to catch Seattle Seahawks fan reaction at Lumen Field playoff game

PNSN to measure seismic activity during Saturday's Seahawks playoff game

Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square gear up for Seahawks playoff game

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.