Momento to catch Seattle Seahawks fan reaction at Lumen Field playoff game

For the highly-anticipated playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, Momento will capture fans on camera all across Lumen Field.

For the Seahawks game happening this Saturday, the Chicago-based company will have cameras up and running across the stadium to capture fans high and low during the NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

There are 16 total cameras that will be monitored during big moments of the game, according to a GeekWire report. The cameras have been in use before, for Mariners games and other Seahawks matchups. The publication notes there have been more than 148,000 downloads from fans at these games.

A general view of a during an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

How the Lumen Field cameras work

Momento CEO Austin FLetcher described the venture as offering sports fans a similar experience to downloading roller-coaster photos but for reactions at the stadium. Attendees can search and find their sections to see their reactions following the big games.

FOX 13 anchor Bill Wixey sat down with the Momento COO Todd Albright recently to talk about the experience, including privacy questions.

What they're saying:

Albright said people are able to just search for their seat sections, or a limited number of searches. This prevents people from endlessly scrolling a sea of faces.

The cameras cover the entire stadium. However, Albright says the seats you are in are essentially cropped to your section.

