Seahawks vs. 49ers: Lil Jon, Ayron Jones set to play Seattle NFL playoff game

The Brief Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon will bring his high-energy "Crunk" performance to the 12s during the Divisional playoff game against the 49ers. Seattle rocker Ayron Jones is set to perform pregame at the Ticketmaster Tailgate, while Lamb of God’s Art Cruz joins as the special guest drummer. Fans in attendance at Lumen Field will receive "Action Green" pom poms to help fuel the stadium's legendary homefield advantage.



The Seattle Seahawks are pulling out all the stops for their high-stakes NFC Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

From a "Crunk" – high-energy Southern hip-hop – halftime performance to hometown rock anthems, the playoff gameday lineup at Lumen Field is designed to match the intensity of the postseason.

Keep reading to learn more about Saturday's NFL playoff game halftime show, and what fans can expect before kickoff.

Lil Jon to bring the heat to 49ers vs Seahawks playoff game halftime show

What we know:

Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon is set to take center stage for the halftime show.

Known as a defining force in pop culture for more than a decade, the multi-platinum performer is expected to bring his signature energy to the 12s.

Lil Jon, famous for global smash hits like "Turn Down For What" and "Get Low," has a long history of performing on the world's biggest stages, including a notable appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show alongside Usher.

Lil Jon performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Fans can expect a high-octane set that cements his status as a powerhouse live entertainer.

A heavy metal, rock infusion to kick off 49ers vs Seahawks playoff game

Dig deeper:

The musical landscape of the game extends well beyond halftime.

Seattle-born rocker Ayron Jones will perform at the Ticketmaster Tailgate, located inside the Lumen Field Event Center.

Jones, a genre-defining artist signed to Big Machine Records, has topped the Billboard rock charts with raw, gritty anthems like "Mercy" and "Blood in the Water." His rise from local Seattle clubs to sharing stages with The Rolling Stones and Pearl Jam has made him a symbol of hometown pride.

Adding more thunder to the stadium, Art Cruz, the drummer for the Grammy-nominated heavy metal band Lamb of God, will serve as the guest drummer. Cruz, who draws from a diverse musical background and cultural heritage, is currently gearing up for the release of Lamb of God’s new album, "Into Oblivion," on March 13.

National anthem, Seahawks gameday essentials

The pregame ceremonies will be anchored by Generald Wilson, who will perform the National Anthem.

Wilson is a veteran of major sporting events, having performed at multiple World Series, NFL championships and the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.

Featured article

Additional NFL playoff details

TMT DJs will perform as soon as doors open, with a dedicated pregame show starting 30 minutes before kickoff.

Fans in attendance will receive pom poms (while supplies last) to help turn the Lumen Field into a sea of neon green.

How to watch the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL playoff game

The Seahawks and 49ers will face off in the NFC Divisional Round at 5 p.m. PST on Saturday, Jan. 17.

The NFL playoff game will air on FOX 13 in the Seattle area. You can watch "Gameday on FOX 13" for pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. and postgame analysis.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to FOX One or NFL+.

What radio station is the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM 226, 225 or 88 and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

As the Seahawks continue their 50th Anniversary season celebration, this playoff matchup represents a "grudge match" against their NFC West rivals.

Featured article

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Momento to catch Seattle Seahawks fan reaction at Lumen Field playoff game

Mike Macdonald happy to be done watching games, now preparing Seahawks for 49ers rematch

Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square gear up for Seahawks playoff game

Seattle Seahawks to host San Francisco 49ers in Divisional Round of NFC Playoffs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.