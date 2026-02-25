Seattle weather: Showers mainly north Wednesday, more mountain snow

The Brief Passing showers return Wednesday, with heavier snow expected in the northern Cascades and 3–6 inches at Stevens Pass. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through early Friday as breezy winds develop. Showers taper by Friday, with drier, sunnier conditions expected over the weekend.



Wednesday we will see a few passing showers, mainly to the north with more snow in the cascades. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the south sound, along with breezy winds on Wednesday.

Wednesday we will see a few passing showers, mainly to the north with more snow in the cascades.

Heavier snow in the northern cascades is expected, so a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through early Friday. Heaviest snow will be in the higher mountain peaks, with 3-6" for Stevens Pass.

Heavier snow in the northern cascades is expected, so a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through early Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be around seasonal average Wednesday, maybe a degree or two cooler with winds picking up into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around seasonal average Wednesday, maybe a degree or too cooler with winds picking up into the afternoon.

A few lingering showers through Friday with temperatures in the low 50s. The weekend will dry out with cooler temperatures in the morning hours and more sunshine.

A few lingering showers through Friday with temperatures in the low 50s.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA man with suspended license arrested for driving through school crosswalk

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2026 lineup

‘This is just cruel’: Harbor seal shot in head, now fighting to survive

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Snohomish County, WA

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.