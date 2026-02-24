Seattle weather: The countdown to 7PM sunsets

The Brief Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s and causing freezing conditions in areas like Shelton and Olympia. A new weather disturbance is expected to bring up to a foot of snow and 35 mph winds to the North Cascades, while the lowlands face on-and-off showers through Friday. Conditions will turn drier and chillier over the weekend before afternoon temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 50s by next Tuesday.



After a mainly dry Tuesday, skies will remain partly cloudy overnight, allowing overnight lows to dip into the low 30s in some spots. A few locations, like Shelton and Olympia, will wake up to freezing conditions.

Clearing skies will lead to a cool morning on Wednesday with lows near freezing in some spots. (FOX13 Seattle)

Much of the moisture stayed well to the south during the day on Tuesday with only a few sprinkles of a wintry mix in the mountains. The evening will continue to dry out as the showers will taper and skies will clear out more, especially along the I-5 corridor overnight.

Dry skies forecast for the region on Tuesday evening with partly cloudy skies.

Another disturbance will bring snow chances to the mountains. Snow and gusty winds possible mainly from Stevens Pass northward into the North Cascades. Up to a foot of snow is possible with winds near 35 mph.

When will Seattle get 7PM sunset?

Big picture view:

The countdown is on with less than two weeks to go until we "spring forward" an hour on March 8. We will be back to seeing 7:00 p.m. sunsets.

On and off showers possible through Friday with additional chances for snow in the mountains. Drier with chilly mornings this weekend. Afternoon highs near the mid and upper 50s by next Tuesday.

