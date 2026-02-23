Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, showers mainly south and in the Cascades

The Brief Tuesday starts cloudy with patchy fog, then turns mainly dry with highs in the mid-40s. Light mountain snow is expected this week, with heavier snow possible in the Cascades on Wednesday. Showers continue through midweek before drier but chilly conditions return for the weekend.



Tuesday will start with morning clouds and patchy areas of fog, but the afternoon is looking mainly dry for the lowlands. We will see sunshine for the north interior and coast. A few passing showers due to onshore flow could make their way through the South Sound and Cascades for light snow.

Temperatures Tuesday will be below average, reaching the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. You can't rule out a sunbreak for the north sound or a shower to the south, but it will be a relatively calm day.

Snow levels this week will be around 2000-3000', with light snow expected for the passes. There is potential for heavier snow at times Wednesday in the cascades, so we will be watching for impacts.

Low pressure offshore will keep showers kicking through the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing lowland rain and mountain snow. Winds will get a little breezy for Wednesday and even Thursday. Skies will dry out for this weekend, but temperatures will be chilly into the morning hours.

