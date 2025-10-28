Police investigate deadly crash in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly crash in Eastlake. Police said the driver of a compost truck unintentionally ran over an unhoused man sleeping in the middle of the road. The driver was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment.



Police are investigating a deadly crash in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first announced the crash on social media at around 6:42 a.m.

Police say the crash happened near the corner of Eastlake Avenue East and East Hamlin Street.

FOX 13 Seattle has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information. Witnesses told our crews it appeared a pedestrian was hit by a compost truck and died at the scene.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to reports of a recycling truck running over a man. After investigating, it was determined that the driver unintentionally ran over an unhoused man lying in front of the garage and recycling dumpsters in the middle of the street.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. A drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and found no signs of impairment. She was not arrested.

The King County Medical Examiner took custody of the deceased and will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

The scene is now cleared and back open to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

