Teen killed, multiple injured as car plunged 80 feet off Seattle overpass

A crash in Seattle's SODO area has left one teen dead and multiple people in the hospital. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the late-night crash.

Just after 10 pm. on Oct. 18, police in Seattle responded to reports of a crash off Highway 99 near the West Seattle Bridge. The car hit a barrier before going over and falling 80 feet onto the area of East Marginal Way South and South Spokane Street.

There was only one car involved in the crash, and there were four occupants. The 16-year-old female driver was trapped in the car when officers arrived. She survived and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Additionally, two male occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. They were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

The fourth occupant, a male teenager, was ejected during the crash and did not survive his injuries. Authorities in Seattle did not release information about his age or identity as they work to notify next of kin.

