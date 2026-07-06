Seattle weather: Warm, dry evening for FIFA watch parties

The Brief Seattle's final home FIFA World Cup match on Monday will feature warm, sunny weather, requiring fans to stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Tuesday will bring hot, dry, and breezy conditions to Central Washington, triggering a fire weather watch due to low humidity and wind gusts reaching 30–40 mph. Following the hot start to the week, temperatures will cool back to near normal for the remainder of the week, with a slight chance of a stray shower on Wednesday.



Let's make the last one the best one — today is Seattle's last home FIFA match of the World Cup, and it's going to be a big one!

The weather is looking great for the game and the watch parties around the city. It will be warm, so stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen today. Go Team USA!

Plenty of sunshine and warmth for today's match. Stay hydrated. Expand

Plenty of sunshine on Monday with a few clouds increasing after midnight. A marine layer will move onshore along the coast with clouds increasing inland by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will remain dry with a few more clouds pushing in.

Warm, dry weather brings wildfire danger

Hot, dry and breezy conditions on Tuesday will increase fire danger in Central Washington. A fire weather watch will go into effect early Tuesday throughout the day. Winds will be gusty, nearing 30–40 mph at times, with relative humidity levels very low, around 15%.

Hot, dry & breezy conditions on Tuesday will increase fire danger in Central Washington.

After this toasty start, temperatures will cool to near normal for the rest of the week with a stray shower possible on Wednesday.

A warm start to the week with a slight chance for light showers on Wednesday.

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