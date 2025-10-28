Bullfrog Road overpass repairs to bring nighttime I-90 closures in WA

The Brief Crews will replace part of the Bullfrog Road overpass on westbound I-90 near Cle Elum after it was damaged by an over-height semi-truck, officials said. Most construction closures will take place at night, with an updated repair timeline expected in December. Gov. Bob Ferguson's emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal reimbursement, while the truck driver remains under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.



Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum will face periodic nighttime closures once crews begin replacing part of an overpass damaged by a semi-truck, officials said.

The Bullfrog Road overpass was struck by an over-height semi on Tuesday night, Oct. 21. Contractor crews hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) worked for 22 hours straight to remove the damaged portion of the overpass and reopen westbound I-90.

When will I-90 near Cle Elum close for Bullfrog Road overpass repairs?

According to Gov. Bob Ferguson's office, the westbound lanes will remain open until WSDOT replaces the overpass, which will require full closures on a limited basis. Officials said most of the work is expected to happen overnight, with daytime closures possible if necessary.

What they're saying:

"Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors who moved quickly to reopen westbound I-90," Governor Ferguson said. "Our work to repair the damage is just beginning. The loss of this overpass severely impacts the Cle Elum, Roslyn and Suncadia areas. We will work as quickly as possible to replace this vital connection for the community."

How long will Bullfrog Road overpass repairs take?

Timeline:

An updated timeline for the repair is expected by December, according to Ferguson's office. WSDOT engineers are designing the new section of the overpass and developing a plan to allow rapid construction.

About 17,000 vehicles travel this section of I-90 each day, and about 1,500 cross the overpass daily. Travelers will learn more about potential impacts once design plans are finalized in December.

What to expect during I-90 overpass construction near Cle Elum?

When construction begins, drivers can expect full closures on westbound I-90, with traffic detoured over the on- and off-ramps.

How is WA paying for I-90 overpass repairs?

Ferguson's emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal reimbursement for repair costs. The Federal Highway Administration is expected to continue supporting the project despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.

WSDOT also plans to seek reimbursement from the truck operator or other responsible parties. The Washington State Patrol stopped the driver, and its Commercial Vehicle Services Division is investigating.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Governor Bob Ferguson's Office.

