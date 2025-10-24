VIDEO: WA overpass along I-90 being demolished after truck collision

The Brief Crews are demolishing part of the Bullfrog Road overpass above I-90 in Cle Elum, WA, after it was severely damaged by a truck carrying an oversized load on October 21. Westbound lanes of I-90 and the entire overpass are closed; detours are available via the westbound off- and on-ramps at Exit 80. Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency to seek federal funding for the rebuild, with demolition expected to finish by Saturday evening and westbound lanes reopening early next week.



Crews are demolishing part of an overpass above I-90 in Cle Elum, Washington, after it was struck by a truck carrying an oversized load.

Currently, westbound lanes of I-90 are closed, as well as the entirety of the Bullfrog Road overpass.

The collision happened on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and caused major damage to the underside of the Bullfrog Road overpass. Photos taken by WSDOT show concrete support beams destroyed and tons of rebar pulled free.

By the numbers:

State engineers determined the damage was so extensive that that stretch of the bridge could not be repaired, and would have to be rebuilt.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency on Thursday, allowing Washington to seek federal funding for the critical work.

Detours will be available via the westbound off- and on-ramps at Exit 80.

Demolition work is expected to be complete by 8:00 p.m. Saturday, and westbound lanes are expected to reopen sometime early next week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

First measurable snowfall of the season to hit WA's Snoqualmie Pass. Here's when

Tukwila, WA grocery store turns into nightclub for Filipino American History Month

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish, WA ranked among Top 10 Apple Orchards in US

WA mother sues Edmonds School District for son's severed fingertip

UW report states federal immigration agencies accessing WA police cams

Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

WA ‘South Hill Rapist’ moved to home near elementary school

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.