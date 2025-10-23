I-90 West to stay closed near Cle Elum, WA through next week as crews demolish overpass

The Brief An emergency contractor will demolish the damaged Bullfrog Road overpass starting Thursday, Oct. 23. Westbound I-90 near Cle Elum will remain closed through early next week, with a detour in place at Exit 80. Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation to speed repairs and seek federal funds for the project.



An emergency contractor will demolish the Bullfrog Road overpass after it was severely damaged when an oversized truck load struck the bridge earlier this week, state officials said Thursday.

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said demolition is scheduled to begin Thursday, Oct. 23, with one eastbound lane of I-90 closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

Westbound I-90 lanes, which have been closed since the crash, are expected to reopen early next week. Drivers are being detoured around the closure at Exit 80 near Cle Elum.

(WSDOT)

Governor issues emergency proclamation

What they're saying:

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday that he signed an emergency proclamation to speed up the response.

"I signed an emergency proclamation today on the Bullfrog Road overpass that was severely damaged by a strike, closing the westbound lanes of I-90 underneath," Ferguson wrote on X. "The proclamation allows us to seek federal funds and enter into an emergency contract to start work as quickly as possible. Our first priority is getting westbound I-90 reopened."

The emergency order allows state transportation officials to bypass the normal bidding process and seek federal reimbursement for the repair work.

(WSDOT)

Westbound I-90 remains closed; detour in place

What you can do:

Westbound lanes of I-90 were closed Tuesday night after the overpass was hit by an oversized load at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. Crews have since been assessing the structure and preparing for demolition.

Drivers heading west are being directed off the freeway at Exit 80 to use the off- and on-ramps to rejoin I-90 beyond the closure.

Eastbound traffic remains open with delays expected during the demolition period.

Is I-90 closed? Here's what we know

Here's what WSDOT wants travelers to know about the closure and damage to the Bullfrog Road overpass.

The Bullfrog Road overpass is closed.

To keep I-90 traffic moving, travelers on Bullfrog Road cannot access the westbound on-ramp to I-90.

Eastbound I-90 travers going to Suncadia/Roslyn area need to use exit 85 to State Route 903.

Travelers on westbound I-90 needing access to south Bullfrog Road and Leisure Lane will detour to exit 78 and go east on I-90 to exit 80.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The Washington State Patrol continues to investigate the incident. Photos and video shared by troopers show a large section missing from the bridge and debris scattered across the roadway below. No injuries were reported.

Once the damaged overpass is demolished and debris cleared, WSDOT crews will work to reopen westbound I-90 lanes. No timeline has been announced for rebuilding the Bullfrog Road bridge.

Officials urged drivers to plan for delays, follow detour signs, and check real-time updates on the Snoqualmie Pass X account.

