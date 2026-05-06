King County deputies deploy drones for 2026 FIFA World Cup security

The Brief The King County Sheriff’s Office is deploying 50 drones and counter-drone technology to manage the 750,000 fans expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The drones will provide real-time data for emergency calls and search-and-rescue tasks, such as delivering medical aid, rather than general surveillance. Funded by $12 million in grants, the equipment will be permanently integrated into the department for future law enforcement and rescue operations.



The King County Sheriff’s Office is elevating its security measures as Seattle prepares to host an estimated 750,000 fans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Deputies will make use of a fleet of 50 drones to respond to calls from early June through July 6. The initiative is part of a multi-year effort to secure the international event and protect the massive influx of visitors.

King County security plan at World Cup

King County Undersheriff Jeffrey Flohr said the department has spent more than two years preparing for the tournament. A key component of the strategy involves new counter-drone technology designed to detect and intercept unauthorized flights.

Through a partnership with the FBI, deputies now have the authority to stop illegal drone activity.

"We're ready to deal with the hobbyists all the way up to the person that wants to do harm," Flohr said. "We’re going to be able to see where they are, where the operator is, and get eyes on this drone and deal with it."

Drones at FIFA World Cup

Officials emphasized that the drones are not being used for general surveillance. Instead, they are dispatched specifically to active emergency calls to provide real-time data to first responders.

The aerial units can provide critical information to firefighters and officers regarding active fires, injuries, or suspects' locations before crews arrive on the ground.

In addition to monitoring, some drones are equipped for search-and-rescue utility. Deputy Nate Greiert, a drone pilot, noted that the technology has previously been used to drop life jackets to individuals trapped by floods and can be used to deliver automated external defibrillators (AEDs) or medical aid.

The expansion of the drone program was made possible by nearly $12 million in grants.

The department’s aerial fleet also continues to include the Guardian One helicopter. Deputies currently undergo quarterly training in Maple Valley to stay proficient in various emergency scenarios, including indoor and outdoor maneuvers.

Once the 2026 FIFA World Cup concludes, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all newly acquired equipment and technology will remain with the department to assist in future law enforcement and rescue operations.

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