The Brief Starting May 21, King County Metro will offer a free waterfront shuttle connecting Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, and the Chinatown-International District through Sept. 7. In addition to the daily shuttle, separate free Match Day shuttles will operate during Seattle's six FIFA World Cup 26 matches to transport fans between downtown celebration sites. The expanded service is supported by a $500,000 investment from the City of Seattle and over $100,000 in subsidies from SeattleFWC26 and its corporate partners.



King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced that King County Metro will launch a free waterfront shuttle starting May 21 to help residents and visitors navigate downtown Seattle ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

What we know:

The summer shuttle service will run seven days a week through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The shuttle is scheduled to operate every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with frequency increasing to every 10 minutes on match days.

The route provides a trip between major hubs including the Space Needle, Olympic Sculpture Park, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Ferry Terminal. Additionally, specialized Match Day shuttles will run during Seattle’s six World Cup matches to connect fans to celebrations at Seattle Center and Victory Hall.

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What we don't know:

The specific route map and designated stop locations for the separate Match Day shuttles have not yet been released.

Why you should care:

As Seattle prepares to host the world for six international soccer matches, downtown traffic is expected to increase significantly. These free services aim to reduce congestion and provide a "convenient, dependable and irresistibly good" transit option for residents trying to access the 20-acre Waterfront Park and local businesses.

What they're saying:

"We are welcoming the world to King County this summer and inviting everyone to leave the driving to us," said Executive Zahilay.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson added that the effort is part of a "broader effort to make transit in Seattle the first choice for getting around." Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26, noted that the goal is to let neighbors move through downtown "without the hassle."

What's next:

Beyond the shuttles, regional agencies are coordinating an overall expansion of public transportation.

King County Metro plans to increase bus service, Water Taxi connections, and Access paratransit. Sound Transit will also increase service on the 1 and 2 Line trains, while the Seattle Streetcar will run more frequently on match days.

The Source: Information in this story came from SeattleFWC26 and the King County Executive Office.

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