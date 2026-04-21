Seattle's new waterfront greenway is open — here's what you'll find along the route

The Brief Seattle’s new waterfront greenway along Alaskan Way is now fully open after a phased rollout that began last week. The multi-use trail connects key downtown waterfront areas and is designed for pedestrians, bicyclists and others. The project is part of a public-private partnership aimed at improving and linking Seattle’s waterfront spaces.



A new waterfront greenway in Seattle is now open, completing a phased rollout that began last week along Alaskan Way.

Newly planted beds with native and street-hardy trees; shrubs and perennials line the new multi-use trail. (Photo: Elliott Bay Connections)

The greenway runs on the east side of Alaskan Way between Pier 62 and the Olympic Sculpture Park and is part of the Elliott Bay Connections project, a public-private effort to improve and connect public spaces along the waterfront.

A portion of the trail between Blanchard and Wall streets opened Friday to accommodate a bike detour during cruise operations tied to the Alaskan Way Safety Project. The full corridor opened Tuesday.

Map showing bike detour from the west side protected bike lane to the multi-use trail on the east side of Alaskan Way, between Blanchard St and Wall St. This detour will be in place on sailing days during cruise operations. (SDOT)

The route stretched from Virginia to Clay streets and features a widened, multi-use path that replaces former trolley tracks and sidewalks. The trail is designed to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as people rolling, with space for users of all ages and abilities.

The City of Seattle owns the greenway, with the Seattle Department of Transportation responsible for approving the design and managing signals and crossings as part of the city's street network. Construction was funded through private philanthropy, with additional private support covering early maintenance and landscaping.

The Downtown Seattle Association served as the project's implementation partner.

Aerial view showing the protected bike lane (top) and the greenway (bottom) on either side of Alaskan Way, with a crossing at Blanchard Street connecting them. (Photo: Elliott Bay Connections )

Here's what you'll find on the greenway

The greenway includes new plantings, trees and benches, along with added lighting and signage directing visitors to nearby waterfront destinations and neighborhoods. Fencing has been installed in some areas to protect newly planted vegetation.

The trail is also expected to serve as a temporary bike detour during operations along the waterfront.

New plants and trees will take time to grow. Please help plants and trees flourish by keeping feet and paws out of planting beds. (Photo: Elliott Bay Connections )

Construction tied to the broader Elliott Bay Connections project is ongoing in nearby Myrtle Edwards and Centennial parks and is expected to be complete before Seattle hosts matches during the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. Work is being carried out in phases to limit disruptions, and access through the parks will remain open during construction.

The city says the trail is intended to be shared by pedestrians and bicyclists, with users expected to follow standard multi-use trail guidelines, including yielding and maintaining safe speeds.

More information is available through the Seattle Department of Transportation's website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Department of Transportation.

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