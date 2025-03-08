Seattle's new protected waterfront bike lanes debut Saturday

The Brief New protected bike lanes along Waterfront Park open March 8, connecting Pioneer Square and Belltown. Extensions planned: Alaskan Way Safety Project this summer and Elliott Bay greenway by 2026. Seattle Center will maintain bike lanes; Bell Street project adds two-way lane by early summer.



The Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects is set to celebrate the opening of new protected bike lanes along Waterfront Park on Saturday, March 8. The 1.2-mile-long bike path, which connects Pioneer Square and Belltown, is part of the city's vision for a greener, more connected urban environment.

The celebration will take place at Pier 62, located at 1951 Alaskan Way, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with no RSVP required.

What's next:

This summer, the bike lane will extend an additional 0.6 miles north with the completion of the Alaskan Way Safety Project. By summer 2026, further improvements will include a new three-quarters of a mile protected greenway trail on the east side of Alaskan Way, between Pier 62 and the Olympic Sculpture Park, as part of the Elliott Bay Connections project.

Representatives from Cascade Bicycle Club, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, the Alaskan Way Safety Project, and the Elliott Bay Connections project will be present to provide information on biking safety and future waterfront bike connections.

The new bike lane extends from S King St to Bell St on Alaskan and Elliott ways, and on Alaskan Way between Elliott Way and Virginia St, with varying features based on nearby conditions. South of the Aquarium and Overlook Walk, the bike lane transitions to two one-way protected lanes on both sides of Elliott Way.

Local perspective:

For those looking to enjoy Waterfront Park, over 30 new bike racks are available throughout the park. Cyclists can take a break to enjoy the views of Elliott Bay, explore permanent artworks, or visit local businesses.

The Seattle Center will manage operations, maintenance, and safety for the protected bike lane, ensuring it remains well cared for and safe. Wheeled devices such as bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, inline skates, and scooters are permitted in the bike lane, but not on the waterfront’s walking promenade, except for children's strollers and mobility equipment for disabled individuals.

What's next:

The Bell Street Improvements Project, currently under construction, will feature a two-way protected bike lane between Elliott and 1st avenues, expected to be completed by early summer.

The Alaskan Way Safety Project, which began in late 2024, aims to fill a gap in the bike lane network along the western side of Alaskan Way from Virginia St to Broad St, with completion anticipated this summer.

The Elliott Bay Connections project will create a new protected greenway trail on the east side of Alaskan Way, enhancing accessibility for people of all ages and abilities. Construction began in February and is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

