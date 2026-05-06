Man arrested after van explodes at Everett, WA police precinct

The Brief A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after driving a van into the Everett Police South Precinct parking lot and setting it on fire. Officers heard an explosion coming from the vehicle, which police believe was caused by intense heat over-pressuring the van's seals. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree arson as detectives work to determine a motive.



Everett police arrested a 35-year-old man after a van exploded in the parking lot of a police precinct Tuesday night.

What we know:

Police said a white van drove into the parking lot of the Everett Police Department's South Precinct at around 9:15 p.m.

Officers in the area reported hearing a loud explosion shortly after the van entered the lot, and found it was engulfed in flames.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Everett firefighters extinguish a van fire outside the Everett Police South Precinct on May 5, 2026. (Everett Police Department)

The driver who had exited the van was arrested at the scene. The Everett Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

According to Everett police, the explosion was likely caused by the fire over-pressuring the vehicle’s seals, causing them to burst.

The 35-year-old suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree arson.

What we don't know:

It's currently unclear if any accelerants were used beyond the fire itself, or if the subsequent explosion was deliberate.

What you can do:

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

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