Everett, WA police investigate road rage shooting that injured man

The Brief Police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a man injured in Everett late Tuesday night. Officers responded to reports near 108th Street Southwest and 13th Avenue West around 11 p.m., where the victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. The suspect fled the scene, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a road rage shooting that injured a man in Everett Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting following a road rage incident near the corner of 108th Street Southwest and 13th Avenue West at around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. Everett Fire crews transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have fled the scene in a vehicle. As of Wednesday morning, there are no suspects in custody.

What's next:

This is a developing story. The incident remains under investigation. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.

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