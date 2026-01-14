Man injured in road rage shooting in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood

The Brief A 43-year-old man was shot in the back late Wednesday morning during a road rage incident near Denny Way and Fairview Avenue. The victim reportedly cut off another driver near the I-5 on-ramp, prompting that driver to fire into the victim’s car. The victim is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center; Washington State Patrol has not yet identified a suspect.



Police and state troopers are investigating after an alleged road rage shooting in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood late Wednesday morning.

State and city law enforcement responded to reports of a 43-year-old man shot in the back while driving near Denny Way and Fairview Ave shortly before noon.

Washington State Patrol reports the shooting occurred not far from the I-5 on-ramp. The victim was in his car when he reportedly cut off another driver near Minor Ave, and that driver is believed to have shot the victim's car, striking him in the back.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police activity in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood after an alleged road rage shooting. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to WSP, the victim was alone in the vehicle, but his girlfriend made the 911 call.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, where staff say he is in stable condition.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.

