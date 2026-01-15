Woman hurt in Seattle shooting

The Brief A 42-year-old woman was hospitalized after multiple suspects fired approximately 60 rounds at her car in Seattle’s High Point neighborhood late Wednesday night. While the victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, detectives are searching for the shooters who also damaged several vehicles and a nearby home.



Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old woman injured overnight in Seattle's High Point neighborhood.

What we know:

Seattle police said at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting near Sylvan Way Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim shot in the arm.

The woman was treated at the scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center by medics.

According to investigators, multiple suspects shot at the woman's car, striking her while she was inside.

About 60 rounds were fired, and several cars and at least one home were hit by gunfire, police said.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

It's still not known what led up to the shooting, but it remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.