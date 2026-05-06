Seattle police seek 2nd suspect in violent downtown attack

The Brief Seattle Police are hunting for 29-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi Osman on a $200,000 warrant for a brutal attack that left a 77-year-old man with multiple broken bones. Osman was previously detained but released before charges were filed; he has since disappeared and failed to show up for his court summons. A second suspect is already in jail, and authorities are offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Osman's arrest.



Seattle police are searching for 29-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi Osman, who has a felony warrant for his arrest for second-degree assault.

Detectives say Osman and 22-year-old Jes’Sean Elion, who is already in the King County Jail, attacked a 77-year-old man and left him with serious injuries, including a broken knee, a broken arm and a deep cut above his right eye that required stitches.

The victim remains hospitalized.

Ahmed Osman (pictured left) is suspected of the attack on a 77-year-old man in downtown Seattle (pictured right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Brutal attack in downtown Seattle captured on surveillance video

The assault happened along Third Ave near Pine Street shortly before 10 p.m. on April 19th, as the victim walked southbound after getting off a bus to go home.

Two suspects are seen on surveillance video jumping the man, throwing him down to the sidewalk, punching and kicking him.

After the attack, Osman was detained outside a McDonald's after attempting to evade police by darting into a nearby doorway.

Responding officers did not know that a second suspect was involved until they later obtained the video.

Court documents detail attack

Dig deeper:

Court documents say, "Officers were approached by a Security Officer who stated that he talked to a witness who witnessed the assault from across the street. The security officer pointed across the street at a Black male subject, tall, wearing a white shirt and light colored jeans on the corner of 3 AV & Pine ST. He identified the Black male (identified later as Ahmed A. Osman) as the person who assaulted the victim. Unknown to the officers at the time, a second subject was also involved and was with the Black male. Officers contacted the Black male and detained him in handcuffs. This suspect identified himself as Ahmed A. Osman. Osman was walked back to the scene where he was detained."

After Elion was identified as the second suspect, Seattle PD and Redmond PD say they arrested him on Monday minutes after getting a tip following FOX 13 Seattle news coverage.

Elion is being held on $100,000 bail for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors have until Friday to formally charge him.

Osman was released from jail on $5,000 bail for a separate fire alarm tampering charge two days after the attack while police completed their investigation and submitted the case to prosecutors. A defendant cannot be held in custody past 72 hours if charges are not filed.

Charges were filed last week, and Osman has been sent a summons to his listed address in Bellevue ordering him to appear in court to be arraigned on May 13.

What's next:

However, police say they are trying to find him now because the charges come with a $200,000 warrant for his arrest.

They have been unable to locate him.

His criminal history includes fourth-degree assault in 2022, and second-degree criminal trespass in 2021. He also has pending cases for fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and fire alarm tampering in 2026.

If you spot him, please call 911.

If you know where police can find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-223-TIPS (8477). Cash reward up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

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