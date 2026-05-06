SR-18 to I-90 ramp closed in Snoqualmie, WA after concrete spill

The Brief The ramp from eastbound SR-18 to westbound I-90 in Snoqualmie, Washington, is fully closed due to a concrete spill. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson announced the closure on social media at 9:15 a.m., and cleanup crews are en route. Authorities estimate the roadway will reopen in about two hours.



The ramp from eastbound SR-18 to westbound I-90 is fully closed in Snoqualmie due to a concrete spill, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

(Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson made the initial announcement on social media at 9:15 a.m., saying the ramp is fully closed.

Cleanup crews are on the way to the scene. Authorities say the estimated time to reopen the roadway is about two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Patrol.

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