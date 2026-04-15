I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to collisions, stuck semis

The Brief WSDOT has closed both directions of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass due to multiple collisions and stuck semi-trucks stretching from west of the summit to Easton. Wintry weather conditions caused vehicle pileups and stalled trucks, making the roadway impassable for travelers. Officials are currently working to clear the wreckage and ensure safety, but there is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.



Officials have closed both directions of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass, after several cars crashed and semis became stuck in the wintry conditions.

The Washington State Department of Transportation say several collisions, stretching from just west of the summit all the way to Easton, have forced them to close the freeway. Several semis have gotten stuck on the ascent to the summit, as well.

A photo from Washington State Patrol showing semis stuck at the base of the ascent to Snoqualmie Pass' summit. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Authorities are working on clearing the roads and making sure traffic can move safely again.

There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A Chili's is opening in Seattle, but you'll need a pass to visit. Here's why

Get ready for summer weekend car bans in Seattle. 'This is your city,' says mayor

Suspects arrested in Seattle-area robbery ring targeting the elderly

It cost us $200 for a day at the WA Spring Fair. Where did it all go?

Video shows two skiers rescued in WA's North Cascades

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.