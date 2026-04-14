The Brief Snow returned to Washington mountain passes Tuesday night, with slick roads reported at Stevens Pass. WSDOT is urging drivers to use caution, allow extra travel time, and prepare for winter driving conditions. The spring snowfall may be short-lived, with changing weather typical this time of year.



WSDOT was warning drivers to use caution if traveling through the passes as snow began to fall late Tuesday afternoon in the higher elevations.

The snowfall at Stevens Pass started to stick to the roads after the sun went down Tuesday night.

Bill Sullivan of Mill Creek says the snow surprised him as he drove to Kahler Glen to get his condo ready for spring.

"It was coming down pretty good when I came across the pass," said Sullivan.

WSDOT posted reminders for safety before the latest round of winter weather hit, including advising drivers to allow extra time to get to your destination, and allowing extra space between your car and others.

What they're saying:

Some are excited about the new snow, including a lift mechanic from Stevens Pass who plans to go snowmobiling on the back side of the pass Wednesday.

"This kind of always happens this time of year. Everybody is done. Everybody on the west side is getting their boats out, getting ready to play golf, and storms still show up and if you are ready, you can go and enjoy the snow in the springtime," said Ivan Kraabel, a lift mechanic at Stevens Pass.

He says it was a good season for winter sports at Stevens Pass overall, but the weather was up and down throughout the season.

"It was a little bit wishy-washy for all of us up here, because we had some intense weather all winter long. We had big floods and rain events, accompanied with deep snow, but it was far and few between, so it was kind of bittersweet," said Kraabel.

Though this latest round of winter weather might pack a punch, Sullivan feels it will be short-lived.

"It's Washington. If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute," said Sullivan.

What you can do:

If you must travel the passes during heavy snowfall, WSDOT advises you keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your car or truck in case of an emergency.

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