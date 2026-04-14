Seattle weather: Stormy stretch, then a ‘spring break’ from the rain

The Brief A strong storm is bringing steady rain and 30 mph wind gusts to the lowlands, while dropping snow levels to 1,500 feet in the mountains, creating difficult travel conditions through Wednesday. After a cool, showery Wednesday, high pressure will bring sunshine and a warming trend starting Thursday, though mornings will be chilly with potential frost in the South Sound. Dry conditions will persist through Saturday with temperatures rebounding, followed by another weather system that is expected to bring showers back by Sunday.



A strong Pacific storm is rolling through Western Washington this afternoon and tonight, bringing a mix of wind, rain, and some impressive late-season snow in the Cascades.

Big picture view:

The storm is in full swing heading into the evening commute and overnight hours. Expect breezy conditions with gusts in the 20–30 mph range across the lowlands. Rain will be steady at times, but the real headline is in the mountains.

Snow levels start around 3,500 feet, then drop quickly tonight to around 1,500–2,000 feet. That means all Cascade passes will see accumulating snow, with heavy bursts developing overnight. Winter storm warnings are in effect, and travel could become difficult at times.

Snow levels will remain low in the Washington Cascades through Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Significant mountain snow will impact the Cascades Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The storm system lingers, keeping things cool, showery, and a bit unsettled. Mountain snow continues, though much lighter than overnight. In the lowlands, expect scattered showers with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, mainly near the coast.

Temperatures will stay cool, around 50 degrees.

Wednesday will bring on and off showers and mountain snow to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry weather to end the week

What's next:

High pressure begins to build in, bringing drier weather and some sunshine. It will be chilly in the morning with lows dipping into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible, especially around the South Sound. Afternoon highs will rebound into the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will bring more dry weather with warming temperatures. Another system approaches over the weekend, bringing showers back to the area on Sunday.

A cool and wet day Tuesday and Wednesday before turning sunny and mild this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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